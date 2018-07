VOTERS ROLL, WHAT WE HAVE UNEARTHED SO FAR : MDC

“I am aware of that case (in Chitungwiza), it came to my attention last week and I personally checked on the same voters’ roll that they have, and under that address, only five people have registered. I do not know what these people are trying to do. That is not true at all and I think that is somebody who is just trying to be mischievous and cause alarm and despondency on the part of the electorate,” Silaigwana said.