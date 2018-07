TRAITORS : MUGABE RAILS AT ED AND CHIWENGA

On the advent of the coup, Mzembi also apparently wrote a letter to Southern African Development Community (Sadc) executive secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax in his capacity as foreign affairs minister, appealing for the regional bloc’s urgent intervention to stop the coup, but to no avail. Mugabe told Kaukonde that he felt betrayed by Sadc regional leaders who did not even attempt to save him. He, however, singled out Zambian President Edgar Lungu, whom he said had expressed willingness to intervene, but feared he had no capacity to confront the Zimbabwean military alone. Mugabe also said that the only Sadc country which had the capacity to avert the coup was South Africa, but its president at the time, Jacob Zuma, was not interested in helping.