TRAFFIC LIGHTS ON THE BLINK FOR A YEAR IN GWERU

Motorists have castigated Gweru City Council for failing to repair the city’s traffic lights, some of which have not been functioning for nearly a year.



A snap survey conducted by The Chronicle revealed that there were only four functional traffic control lights in the entire central business district (CBD), out of a possible 14. Motorists interviewed said the situation had created unnecessary congestion in the CBD, with a lot of accidents being recorded at intersections.





A commuter omnibus driver, Mr Tawanda Sibanda, said the city council was short-changing residents as it was failing to provide adequate service.





“We pay rates monthly so that such problems can be dealt with, but it seems the council is not committed to providing services,” he said. “Most accidents that happen in the CBD are a result of the non-functioning traffic lights. If this issue is addressed, the number of accidents in CBD will decrease.”





The city’s communication and public relations manager Mr Manford Gambiza said in an interview that council was working to restore normalcy.





“The council is trying its best to have the traffic lights repaired as the contractor has advised us that they have ordered spares from China and these await delivery,” he said.

“The council used $542 511 for the installation of solar traffic lights about two years ago, it’s a pity that most of them are no longer functional.





“The council is looking into this issue and would like to sincerely apologise to the motorists and the general populace of Gweru for the inconvenience caused. We encourage resident and motorists to bear with us during this moment.”





Last year, Gweru City Council awarded Drewland Mine Company, a tender to replace all the traffic lights, both working and not, in the CBD, with solar-powered ones. The project has not kicked off yet. Chronicle