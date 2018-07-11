TOP POST FOR DABENGWA IN CHAMISA GOVT

ZAPU president Dumiso Dabengwa has been guaranteed to be MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s mentor and advisor in case the latter wins the next election due in less than three weeks.



Poll surveys recently predicted a two-horse race between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chamisa in the 2018 elections.



A political memorandum of agreement signed on June 12, 2018 by Chamisa and Dabengwa and two other unidentified witnesses gleaned by Southern News indicates a post-election deal where the latter would be roped into the presidium.



Dabengwa last month pulled out of the presidential race at the last minute and declared his party’s full support for Chamisa’s presidential candidature.



“At the last minute, Zapu drew back from fielding its president as a candidate in the 2018 elections.



“Prior to this decision, we had facilitated protracted discussions and consultations with what we regarded as significant actors in Zimbabwe’s national politics with a view to forging a grand coalition,” Dabengwa told journalists during a press briefing then.



Dabengwa said through the agreement, the two entities have committed themselves to the promotion of practical cooperation in what they view as a turning point in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Zimbabwe.



However, a memorandum of agreement in part states that:

“Post winning the election, the president shall give due consideration to the appointment of deployees from Zapu in various State organs and State entities after consulting the president of Zapu. … Dabengwa shall act as the mentor and advisor to the State president post winning the election.”

The document further states that the two parties must commit themselves collectively and individually to act in good faith at all times and within the spirit of the agreement.



“This agreement shall from date of signature endure for a period up to the end of the term of office of the government that the parties would have formed post winning the elections scheduled for 2018.

“The parties also agree to commit unreservedly to the speedy implementation of devolution of power from the central government to the provinces and below and implementation of reforms envisaged by the 2013 Constitution,” reads part of the agreement.









The document further indicates that its objective is to affirm the importance of the core values that "underpinned our people's sacrifices during the liberation struggle and the fight for democratic post-independence government".