TAMBORINYOKA CHARGED AGAIN

MDC Alliance Goromonzi West candidate Luke Tamborinyoka has been charged again for allegedly defacing a rival’s political campaign posters.



Tamborinyoka, who is already on remand in another court over the same allegations, was hauled before magistrate Francis Mapfumo with the State now claiming that he also acted independently on the day in question.



In the first case, Tamborinyoka was jointly charged with Tapiwa Murima, 39, but was dragged to court alone to answer to a further charge emanating from the same incident.



He was released on free bail and will be back in court on July 19. He has tendered a letter from the MDC Alliance denouncing the complainant Taurai Clifford Nhamburo.



Tamborinyoka is accused of contravening section 152 of the Electoral Act which criminalises destroying or defacing political posters.



The complainant Nhamburo was an aspiring member of Parliament for MDC Alliance Goromonzi West constituency.



Tamborinyoka eventually won the right to become the MDC Alliance candidate for the constituency. Daily News