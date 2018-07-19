SOLDIER DEFACES ED POSTER





A SOLDIER based at 3.1 Combat Group in Mutare appeared in court yesterday on allegations of defacing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign posters and assaulting a security guard at a local drinking spot.





Tinashe Katsande, a private in the Zimbabwe National Army (26), was charged with two counts of damaging, removing a political poster as defined in section 152(1) of the Electoral Act and another count of assault, when he first appeared before Mutare magistrate Sekai Chiundura.





He was granted $50 bail and remanded to July 25 for trial.





The State alleges that on July 16, Katsande was at Zhakata Bottle Store in Zimunya where he was seen in the kitchen splashing some water from a bucket on political posters pasted on the kitchen wall.





The security guard at the drinking hole, Christopher Maposa, allegedly caught him in the act and questioned him.

Katsande allegedly told Maposa that he was a trained soldier and headbutted the security guard on the mouth several times.





Katsande was restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Naison Bhiza, who is the complainant’s brother.

Maposa allegedly sustained a cut on the lower lip and bruises on the right hand, and was referred to Mutare Central Hospital for medical examination.



