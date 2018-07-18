SLEEPING WORKER CRUSHED TO DEATH IN CANE FIELD

A 38-YEAR-OLD Green Fuel employee was crushed to death by a cane harvester last Friday after he allegedly took a nap in the sugarcane fields in Chisumbanje.





According to a leaked police memorandum, Lovemore Mthombeni was reported as missing on Friday only for his remains to be recovered from the cane harvester the next day.





“On the 13th day of July 2018 at around 1700hrs Lovemore Mthombeni commenced his shift G15A Block at Green Fuel sugarcane fields, Chisumbanje and his shift was supposed to end at 5am the following morning; he was working with cane harvester operator Warren Musiwaro,” the memo read.





At around 3 am the same day, the now deceased could not be located at work by Musiwaro.

He later discovered blood stains on the harvester’s conveyor belt.





Musawiro made a report to his superiors who teamed up in search of the now deceased and failed to locate him. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and recovered some human flesh dangling on the cane harvester belt.





The suspected crushed human remains were taken to St Peters Hospital Mortuary pending further investigations.



“Next of kin of deceased has been advised, investigations are still in progress under Chisumbanje RRB 3511883,”the memo read. Newsday