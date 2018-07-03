SABLES STRANDED IN TUNISIA





The Zimbabwe Sables rugby team is reportedly stuck at Tunisia airport, on their way back from Kenya. The team’s passports have been seized by the Tunisian immigration who are demanding they pay a 20 euro visa fee per player – a total $600.





This fee was originally wavered in good faith between the two countries’ governments. ZBC has it on good authority that the Zimbabwe Rugby Union Manager travelling with the team does not have the finances to pay this amount up front, hence the rugby team is stranded in Tunisia.