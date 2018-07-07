OPPAH, MOHADI RECOVERING : ED





Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri are recovering well after the June 23 blast at the ruling party’s rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.





President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told thousands of party supporters gathered for a rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura that he had spoken to both VP Mohadi and Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, with the latter assuring him that she was on the way to recovery.





While VP Mohadi is also recovering, he has also lost his brother.





“Right now, like you all know, Vice President Mohadi was injured in the incident that occurred in Bulawayo,” said the President.





“He is in South Africa and I spoke to him, but we are sorry that his brother passed (away) and when I spoke to him, I also paid my condolences.”





“‘Cde Oppah (Muchinguri), our minister, is in South Africa. I spoke to her this morning (yesterday) and she informed me that she is well and recovering.





“She had been told that she would be discharged, but when the doctors came, she was informed she must remain in hospital for a while.”





The assassination attempt on President Mnangagwa claimed two lives and left 47 others injured.



