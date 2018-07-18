NO NEW CURRENCY NEXT MONTH : MANGUDYA

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya has called on the public to desist from politicising issues in the financial sector as he dismissed social media claims that the apex bank will introduce a new currency next month.



Social media has been awash with fake messages that the central bank will introduce a new currency next month. In a statement yesterday, Dr Mangudya said the fake messages were malicious and designed to destabilise the financial sector.



“The RBZ would like to urge members of the public to dismiss, with utmost contempt, the fake article being circulated on social media regarding the introduction of a new currency.

“The country shall continue to use the multicurrency system as evidenced by the continuous significant disbursement of foreign currency cash in the market,” he said.



Dr Mangudya said the fake social media messages were meant to influence “black” market trading of cash.



“The bank would also like to urge members of the public to desist from abusing social media in circulating fake messages that are designed to manipulate parallel market foreign currency rates,” he said.



“Such counterproductive messages are being done with bad intentions to destabilise the economy as they cause alarm and despondency.



“The bank would like to kindly request the public to depoliticise monetary and financial issues.”





This is not the first time the RBZ has dismissed social media messages misinforming the public regarding financial matters.





The Government has said the country will continue to use the multi-currency set up until the economic principles are suitable for it to introduce its own currency. Herald