MUKANYA RETURNS TO THE UK

Music legend Thomas Mapfumo will be teaming up with young blood to deliver a night of hits in the United Kingdom in September.



Mapfumo will be joined on stage by Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Mic Inity and King Alfred.

The concert is being hosted by Impala group Zimbabwe.



“Join us for The Greatest Hits concert, Saturday, September 22, 2018 hosted by the Impala Group Zimbabwe…Athena, Queen Street, LeicesterLE1 10D, United Kingdom. Music - Dj Sab Welly T,” Impala wrote on its Facebook Page.



The tickets for the concert will cost £40 and will be available online or through the Y2K Entertainment. Mapfumo recently performed in Zimbabwe in a historic return to his home country, after over a decade abroad.



The celebrated musician and the young multi-award- winning musician Jah Prayzah have shared the stage in foreign lands before, including South Africa in 2014.

It was the first time the two got a chance to do so since Jah Prayzah had launched his career in the

early 2000s at an event called Zimbabwe South Africa Music Alliance Festival which ran for three days.



The previous year, Mukanya had shared the stage with another young Zimbabwean artiste Enock “Nox” Guni in the United Kingdom where Mukanya launched an album World on Fire.

The Corruption and Mamvemve singer is now based in Oregon in the United States of America. He came back in Zimbabwe and performed at Glamis Arena in April this year for the first time in 14 years.

lack of drive by government to deal with piracy, which he said had destroyed the music industry.

This followed the leaking of his single Chauya Chauya which is still to be released. Daily News