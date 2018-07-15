MDC NCUBE ABANDONS DECEASED MEMBER

Villagers in Maboleni, Lower Gweru are up in arms with MDC Alliance after the party’s Ward Four Councillor Edward Jani’s allegedly wife ran over a member of the youth assembly after he fell off a moving lorry while coming from a party rally before dumping him at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he later died.



It is understood that MDC Alliance spokesman Professor Welshman Ncube had a rally in Vungu constituency in Lower Gweru on Sunday last week and the now deceased Maxwell Moyo Masukume was part of the security personnel in charge of refreshments.

Maxwell’s uncle, Mr Coming Moyo said after the rally, MDC Alliance supporters who include the now deceased boarded a lorry belonging to Cllr Jani which was being driven by his wife and were ferried back to their respective villages.

Mr Moyo said while on their way, Maxwell allegedly fell off the moving lorry and was subsequently run over.

He alleged that Mrs Jani took Maxwell to Gweru provincial hospital where they left him without informing the relatives.

“What happened is that my nephew was a member of the MDC Alliance and was for long been working as a member of the party’s security department. On the day in question, he went to Maboleni where he attended a rally addressed by Prof Ncube of MDC Alliance. On his way back he fell off a moving truck being driven by Mrs Jani. They took him to hospital but never informed us. We only told the following day in the evening that Maxwell had died,” he said.

Mr Moyo said MDC Alliance offered to foot the burial expenses and went to a funeral parlour where they made an undertaking of paying $900 which was required to dress and ferry the body to their rural home. He said the party later backtracked and refused to pay resulting in Maxwell spending five days in the mortuary. The MDC Alliance only helped the family with a bucket of mealie meal and fives heads of cabbage.

MDC-T Midlands provincial spokesperson Munyaradzi Mutandavari confirmed that one of their members died in an accident on Sunday last week and was buried yesterday. He also confirmed that there was a misunderstanding between the owners of the vehicle where he fell off from and the family of the deceased.

Zanu-PF aspiring National Assembly representative for Vungu Cde Omega Sibanda had to chip in and assist at the funeral. He bought an assortment of groceries. Maxwell’s brother Wisdom thanked Cde Sibanda for the assistance. Sunday News