MAN TRIES TO POISON THREE KIDS

A 38-year-old Domboshava man appeared in court yesterday after he allegedly tried to kill his three children by poisoning them.



He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Milton Serima charged with three counts of attempted murder. He was denied bail and remanded to July 31.



Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 11 in Dzavara Village under Chief Chinamora, the man had a domestic dispute with his father and brother.





As a result, on July 12, he allegedly took his three children aged 14, 9 and 5 to the shops. While there, he allegedly bought two 300mls bottles of Coca Cola and termic poison. The man proceeded to mix the poison with the drink and drank it after instructing his three children to drink as well.





The offence was discovered when at night the children and the man became ill and were rushed to Makumbe Hospital where they were treated and discharged.





The children sustained internal injuries as a result of the poison. The matter was reported to police, leading to the man’s arrest. Herald