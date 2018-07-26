MAN ROBBED AT HOOKERS HOUSE

POLICE have launched a manhunt for two knife-wielding robbers who attacked a man while he was sleeping in a sex worker’s house and stole $250 and a cell phone worth $120.



Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the man was sleeping at a house in Phakama Suburb in Gwanda when two unidentified robbers broke in on Monday at around 2AM.





“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Phakama Suburb in Gwanda. The man was asleep when two robbers opened a window and gained access into the house.





“He woke up and one of the robbers produced a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn’t give in to their demands. They took $250 from his trousers and a cell phone valued at $120 and fled from the scene,” he said.





Insp Ndebele said the identity of the robbers was unknown. He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to visit any police station near them.

He also appealed to members of the public to ensure that their houses are properly secured to make it difficult for thieves to gain access.

“As police we are appealing to members of the public to ensure that their homes are properly secured so that thieves fail to gain access. People are urged to put burglar bars on their windows, in this case this house did not have burglar bars which made it easy for the robbers to gain access. Members of the public have to make use of other necessary security features that may help them,” said Insp Ndebele.





A source who preferred anonymity said the man met the sex worker at a local bar and engaged her for the night. He said the man left with the woman and went to spend the night at her home where he was attacked. Chronicle