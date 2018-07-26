MAN ROBBED AT HOOKERS HOUSE

POLICE have launched a manhunt for two knife-wielding robbers who attacked a man while he was sleeping in a sex worker’s house and stole $250 and a cell phone worth $120.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Phakama Suburb in Gwanda. The man was asleep when two robbers opened a window and gained access into the house.
“He woke up and one of the robbers produced a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn’t give in to their demands. They took $250 from his trousers and a cell phone valued at $120 and fled from the scene,” he said.
Insp Ndebele said the identity of the robbers was unknown. He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to visit any police station near them.
He also appealed to members of the public to ensure that their houses are properly secured to make it difficult for thieves to gain access.
A source who preferred anonymity said the man met the sex worker at a local bar and engaged her for the night. He said the man left with the woman and went to spend the night at her home where he was attacked. Chronicle
