MAN IMPREGNATES TEEN DAUGHTER

A KWEKWE man has been dragged to court after he was arrested for having an affair with his 14-year-old stepdaughter whom he impregnated in an alleged incestuous relationship.



The man (35) of Haven Estate Farm in Kwekwe, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the young girl is said to have been having sex with the juvenile for a long time behind his wife’s back. The two allegedly had sexual intercourse on several occasions leading to the Form Two pupil falling pregnant.



Whenever his wife, who is mother to the juvenile, would go out for errands, the man would allegedly pounce on the hapless girl and have unprotected sexual intercourse.



He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor last week.

He was remanded in custody to Thursday for trial.





Prosecuting, Ms Michelle Daraja told the court that sometime in February, the man proposed love to the girl and she accepted.





The two, the court heard, would take advantage of the mother’s absence and have sexual intercourse on several occasions without using protection.

The relationship, however, came to light after neighbours who had been monitoring the two’s movements, suspected that the two were involved in an illicit affair and reported the matter to Tiger Reef police base.





Police launched investigations which then led to the arrest of the man.

The girl was taken to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was examined and it was discovered that she was pregnant. Sunday News