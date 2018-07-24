MAN CLOBBERS WIFE WITH A POT

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly assaulted his wife after she was dropped at their home by a male colleague.



A court heard that Kudzanai Chimushonga from Burnside suburb got jealous when his wife was brought home by her male colleague. Chimushonga appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure and pleaded guilty to physical abuse.





Ms Mbeure sentenced Chimushonga to a wholly suspended three months in prison on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.





Prosecuting Mr Nkatazo Dlodlo said that on June 25 at around 9PM, Ms Constancious Nyamande (25) was dropped at her home by her male colleague and this did not go down well with her husband who assaulted her using a pot. “The accused kicked the complainant and when she fell down he took the pot the complainant was washing and assaulted her several times all over her body,” he said. Chronicle