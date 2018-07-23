I'M NOT A SEX OBJECT





THE curvaceous beauty featured in ExQ’s video Tsvigiri (Sugar), in which the musician constantly checks her out like an awe-struck lover as she coquettishly beckons to him, said she was disappointed by how women in showbiz were often viewed as sex objects.





The Bulawayo-based Zandile Sibanda told NewsDay Life & Style that no woman should be viewed as a sex object while doing their professional job.





Sibanda said while some people classified professional female entertainers as women of easy virtue, others saw “wife material” in them.





“It’s pretty sad. We shouldn’t be criticised or seen as sex objects because of that. At the end of the day, people are entitled to their own opinions. Some may see you as a sex object yet others see you as wife material,” she said.





“It’s all about different mindsets, but I am totally against it. No woman should be viewed as a sex object, whatsoever. We should not be judged by the way we dress and perform in those videos. That’s simply for the profession.”





The video, which carries the magical fingerprints of award winning videographer Vusa Blaqs, has been trending on YouTube since its release in April this year.





Sibanda said despite the video’s saucy nature and the intimate close-ups with the “drooling” Ex-Q, she has had a very professional relationship with the urban groover, as she sought to build her own profile as an artist.





“Ex-Q is a very cool and respectable man. I was never abused in any form. Working with him was strictly business and everything that I do is run by my managers Tatenda Chipatiso and Hillary Moyo,” she said.





The lady in red, as she is now popularly known (perhaps an echo of Chris De Burg’s classic of the same title), said she had appeared in several other videos before, having worked with musicians including 8L and

Cal_Vin.





“It wasn’t my first appearance before camera. I worked with Bulawayo-based musician 8L and Cal_Vin in 2015, but the video didn’t become as viral as Tsvigiri,” she said.





Sibanda said appearance in the limelight was something she could take in her stride and she was not moved by the unwanted attraction it has brought.





She admitted, however, that at first her family and friends were shocked, but they had since reconciled themselves to the idea.





“At first, they (family and friends) were shocked because I didn’t tell them about it, but when they found out, they were very proud. I even received calls when they saw it on YouTube and Trace Africa. Everyone was happy for me,” she said.





Sibanda said her dream was to land a film acting role and she was certain she would soon nail it.