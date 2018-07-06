I WILL EMPOWER ALL ZIMBABWEANS : ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government under the new dispensation aims at economically empowering all Zimbabweans through reviving industries and improving road and rail infrastructure.







Speaking to thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Mapfungautsi Primary School in Gokwe, the President said government envisages a middle income economy by 2030.





“Government will continue engaging other countries through the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra so as to lure investors for the development of the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa encouraged young people to acquire relevant skills so that they become custodians of the economy.





“It is necessary that we keep teaching our children of the role played by war veterans in fighting for the liberation of the country. Universities should produce highly skilled students who will help grow the economy,” he said.





The President noted that cotton production is on a revival path adding that it has surged over the past three years.







“Gokwe produces 50 percent of the country’s cotton and that makes you very special as you play a crucial role in the development of the country,” said the President.





He said the period for free seed from the government will be extended noting that there is need for value addition to the cotton so that it fetches more foreign currency when exported.





“My government will continue supporting cotton farmers by giving them seed and is in the process of ensuring that the cotton is beneficiated. This can only be done by mechanising and modernising the country’s agriculture,” Cde Mnangagwa said.





President Mnangagwa said agriculture should be mechanised in order to increase yields adding that the government will, therefore, introduce a programme to help farmers acquire tractors which will be paid in installments.





“Government through the Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Ministry will put in place programmes to provide tractors among other things to farmers which are payable over a certain period of time,” he said.





The President said the government will support artisanal miners so that they contribute towards the development of the country.





“We have an abundance of minerals here in the Midlands and we know that artisanal miners are in need of support from government and that we will do so as to make their work more efficient,” he said.



