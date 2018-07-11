GUSHUNGO HOLDINGS ORDERED TO PAY $174K





Former President Robert Mugabe’s family business, Gushungo Holdings has been ordered to pay $174 183 to Seed Potato Co-op for seed supplied in 2015.





The default judgment was entered on July 2 by Justice Joseph Musakwa after Gushungo Holdings failed to defend the litigation filed by the seed company sometimes early this year.





“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record, it is ordered that: default judgment be and is, hereby, entered in favour of the plaintiff (Seed Potato Co-op (Pvt) against the defendant (Gushungo Holdings) be and is hereby ordered to pay: (a) payment of $174 183, being the outstanding balance for stock of potato seed delivered but not paid for; and (b) interest on all amounts due at the prescribed rate reckoned from September 31, 2015, to date of full and final payment and (c) cost of suit on the ordinary scale,” Justice Musakwa ruled.





Seed Potato firm said Gushungo Holdings failed to abide by the parties’ verbal agreement which was signed sometime in July 2015.



