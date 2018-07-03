FUND YOUR OWN CAMPAIGNS, ALLIANCE TELLS CANDIDATES

THE MDC Alliance is allegedly broke and has ordered its council and parliamentary candidates to fund their campaigns ahead of the watershed elections set for the end of this month.
In an interview yesterday, MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube revealed the party has not been able to print posters for its presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa and is selling regalia.
He said candidates were expecting funding from the alliance as some of the alliance partners received money under the Political Parties (Finance) Act from the Government. Prof Ncube dismissed the claims that the Alliance was broke.
He said the Alliance ordered its candidates to fund campaigns as they have to prove that they are enterprising to push their development agenda.
He said the Alliance wants self reliant, enterprising leaders who are not spoon-fed.
Prof Ncube said seeking donations was an international practice as political parties depend on their membership and well wishers to run their campaigns.
“We are not awash with money. No one is awash with money. We, like the people who support us, live from hand to mouth. We’ve enough money to sustain our campaign and we are now only left with four weeks. Surely we can get to the finish line,” he said.
Prof Ncube said the MDC Alliance has resorted to selling its regalia at rallies to supplement campaign’s funds. This is an unpopular stance in local politics as the electorate has been accustomed to being ‘given’ the regalia at rallies like what Zanu-PF is doing.
“We have not been ‘donating’, you will notice that if we come to a national rally, somewhere at the entrance of the rally, there will be a person who will be sitting there selling party regalia at nominal prices. So that from them (regalia) we raise little money,” said Prof Ncube.
He said aspiring councillors and MPs have however printed some of their posters and distributed their regalia. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment