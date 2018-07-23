skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 23 July 2018
FAKE FAKE FAKE
Monday, July 23, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DREAM ON : ED CHIDES CHAMISA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared Zanu PF was confident of a resounding victory in this month’s polls and was already rolling...
OLINDA ON ED WHITES RALLY
SUPPORTERS WALK OUT ON MNANGAGWA
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday faced another embarrassing moment after hundreds of starving Zanu PF supporters started walking out...
VIDEO : ZODWA AT THE BEACH
A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:45am PDT
PEOPLE, NOT COURTS WILL DEAL WITH ZEC CHAMISA
MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday pooh-poohed the counsel from both The Elders and the SADC Election Observer ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment