EXCITING TIMES AHEAD, SAYS MPOFU

THE world’s eyes are on Zimbabwe ahead of the country’s harmonised elections set for Monday and the nation will not disappoint as it intends to create a glorious economy, Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.



Speaking during an interview in Umguza Constituency where he had commissioned a clinic and two piped water projects in different wards, the outgoing Member of Parliament said the country has entered an exciting period.



Dr Mpofu said the global attention on Zimbabwe at the moment shows that world economies are eager to forge new relationships with the country.





“We have almost 2 000 observers in this country something which has never happened. This shows that the whole world has got confidence in what we are doing. We have never had such response from the international community,” he said.





“This is a clear indication that the world views Zimbabwe as a future glory of the globe. We have every part of the world in the country, the European Union, the United Nations, African Union. They are here and this is an indication that they have lot of faith and confidence in us. We won’t disappoint.”



Dr Mpofu said Zanu-PF’s new trajectory should create optimism among the country’s citizens and the ruling party under President Mnangagwa has positioned the country for economic growth.





He said the President has continued to attract investors even on the eve of the election.

“There is much confidence not only among the people of Zimbabwe but international investors. The President is on a daily basis commissioning new projects which were not there or projects that failed before. He is actualising the projects and the people are so excited about these developments as they create employment,” Dr Mpofu said.





He said Zanu-PF was inviting investors who will modernise all the sectors of the country’s economy and challenged voters to exercise their right on Monday without causing a scene.

“They have to be peaceful. They have to conduct their democratic rights in a peaceful manner without creating discomfort for other voters. They should go and vote peacefully and in a manner that actually reflects the spirit coined by inclusiveness and unity without having to look at others with disdain,” Dr Mpofu said. Chronicle