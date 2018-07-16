EIGHT ZANU PF YOUTHS UP FOR POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Eight Zanu PF youths that reportedly attacked fellow party supporters during a brawl over a ruling party office appeared in court on Saturday.



Workmore Hwema, 44, Tichaona Madziwa, 39, Blessing Munyaradzi, 38, Paul Muriyenda, 29, Chamunorwa Mahamba, 25, Brighton Billiat, 19, Evans Tome, 38, and Atlast Tome, 29, appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo.



They were charged with public violence. They are all denying the charge.

Hwema and his accomplices were released on $50 bail each and ordered to continue residing at their present addresses and not interfere with witnesses as part of bail conditions.



Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 12, Hwema and his gang went to Tembwe District Offices, Pamusasa in Epworth where other Zanu PF members aligned to aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) Kudakwashe Damson were conducting their meeting.

The court heard that Hwema and his team are aligned to the incumbent MP Zalera Makali and demanded that Damson’s followers vacate the place.



It was alleged that a dispute arose over who is supposed to be in charge of those offices and a fight broke out between the parties. Hwema and his accomplices allegedly pelted Damson’s followers with stones while others hit them with unidentified objects.



Some members of the public were injured during the attack and sought medical attention at Harare Central Hospital and their state is yet to be established. Daily News