ED WAS NEVER MY ALLY : MOYO

“As captured in Wikileaks, on 21 December 2001 Mnangagwa, as Speaker of Parliament, ‘voiced his disdain’ for me to US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Joseph Sullivan. He said that knowing I too was, as I still am, disdainful of him as the ugly face of what’s wrong with Zanu PF and Zimbabwe!,” Moyo wrote on his Twitter timeline on Friday responding to a question why he blames Mnangagwa for the Gukurahundi massacres.