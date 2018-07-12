President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met with the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO) at the City Sports Centre in Harare this Thursday evening.

The President had initially been told that the meeting had been cancelled and spent the day in Masvingo.





He only returned to Harare in the evening and found the liberation war collaborators waiting.

President Mnangagwa then went through their list of grievances and he assured that the government will do something for them in terms of availing empowerment projects as well as health and education support.





In his address earlier, the President said elections are here and demonstration after demonstration will not win anyone elections but explained what your party has to offer to the people.





He explained that it is the July 30 elections which will demonstrate which one is the better and bigger party.





ZILWACO National Chairperson and Secretary for Youth Affairs in Zanu PF, Pupurai Togarepi could not hide his joy following the meeting with their icon, saying the President has promised another meeting to further examine the needs of the members of the war collaborators and their families.





Present was the ZILWACO patron and Zanu PF National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri who is still recovering from last month’s bomb attack at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.





She implored party leaders from cell level to listen to the needs of the people and bring them to the top, saying every grievance from the people should be heard by the policy makers.