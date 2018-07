ED LIKELY TO LOSE ELECTIONS : MANDAZA

It doesn’t require much to instil confidence in the public, for example, the military making a public declaration that they will not take part in the electoral processes and respect the outcome of the elections considering the overhang of military involvement post-2000 polls when the generals declared that they would not salute the late Morgan Tsvangirai, when they declared that the post of the president was a straitjacket and the military coup itself implemented on the fear that Zanu PF would lose as shown by the minutes of the November events.