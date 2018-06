ED DELIVERS 6 000 JOBS IN SIX MONTHS

Zimbabwe’s employment level has firmed over the last six months with more than 60 000 jobs created in various sectors, as the economy continues to stabilise under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

The Sunday Mail has accessed statistics from the National Social Security Authority, collated through P3 forms submitted by new employees, showing that 62 689 jobs were created between January and June 2018.

NSSA data also shows that 1 730 new companies have been registered this year.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries described the statistics as “impressive”, and added that capacity utilisation had breached 50 percent this year for the first time in seven years.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), an employee is anyone who works for a public or private employer for more than 30 hours per week. Zimstat defines an employer is any individual are entity that employs a worker for more than 30 hours per week.

In emailed responses to questions from The Sunday Mail last week, NSSA marketing and communications executive Mr Tendai Mutseyekwa said: “The number of employees registered from January 2018 to

date (is) 62 689 (and) the number of employers registered from January to date (is) 1 730.”