ED APPOINTS TWO 94-YEAR-OLDS AS CHIEFS

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Tsaurai Alphios Chitsa as substantive Chief Chitsa of Gutu and Mr Mhumhi Mapfumo as Chief Zimuto of Masvingo, paving the way for their investiture.



The appointment of Chiefs Chitsa and Zimuto, both aged 94, brings to an end two of the most highly contested chieftainships in Masvingo.



Masvingo Provincial Adminstrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa yesterday said President Mnangagwa had acceded to a recommendation by the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs’ Assembly to appoint the two as substantive chiefs.





Mr Mbetsa said they will be installed within the next two weeks if all goes according to plan.

“It is true there will be installation ceremonies for Chiefs Chitsa in Gutu and Zimuto in the Zimuto area of Masvingo within the next two weeks.



“The new substantive Chief Chitsa was selected on June 28, 2017 and will be replacing Mr Vanhu Hatidani Chibvongodze, who died on April 20, 2014 and due to their collateral systems, they then appointed an acting chief Mr Oliver Chibvongodze, who has been acting as chief since December 12 of that year.’’



Mr Mbetsa said the new substantive Chief Zimuto will take over from Mr Tione Gono, who has been acting chief for the past five years.



“The new Chief Zimuto was selected on August 30, 2017 and will be replacing the late Chief Zimuto, Mr Nyeve Benedict Gono, who died on November 22, 2012,’’ said Mr Mbetsa.

The Masvingo Provincial Chiefs Assembly is set to spearhead selection of several new substantive chiefs across Masvingo Province.





Among them is the Gutu chieftainship, which had been given to bus operator Mr Tanda Tavaruva, but other clan members contested the decision, forcing the selection process to be rescheduled. Herald