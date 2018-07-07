DECENT JOBS ON THE WAY : ED





GOVERNMENT has lined up multiple economic stimulus programmes that are set to create thousands of decent jobs as the new political administration makes headway in putting the country back on track to economic prosperity.





Addressing multitudes that braved the wintry conditions to attend a Zanu-PF rally at Chipadze Stadium in Mashonaland Central yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said during the past seven months, the new Government had launched various developmental and investment programmes that were likely to create a significant number of jobs.





Government’s employment creation drive, he said, was in line with the vision to achieve a middle-income economy by 2030, where average incomes will be above $3 500 per capita.





“We came here two, three weeks ago and re-opened Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve. That company, when in full production, will be able to employ two to three thousand people.





“On the 13th or 11th (of July) I am not really sure of the exact date, I will be doing the groundbreaking of a platinum mining project (being spearheaded by Karo Resources) in Mashonaland West, which will employ 15 000 people. 15 000 jobs are going to come,” said President Mnangagwa.





“In that area again, I should inform you that the Chinese stood by us during our difficult times. The Chinese are our strong brothers, they have supported us.





“When we made a visit to China recently, President Xi Jinping told us that they were suspending our debt to their country. This is a political decision they made and they said you can start afresh.





“We were given $1,5 billion; if you remember, last week I was in Hwange presiding over a $1,5 billion (Hwange Power Station unit 7 and 8 construction project) and over 3 000 people will be employed,” he said.





“They also availed to us $660 million for the construction of Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East. We also got funding for the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrade — all these projects will create jobs.





“There are many projects that we are conducting and we shall make sure we develop our country with the mineral resources that we have. We must exploit the minerals that we have.





“Because we need technology in some areas, we must bring technology so that we catch up with other countries, develop our economy so that by 2030, we would be a middle-income economy.





“(An) economy where the jobs are decent jobs, the living conditions of our people are decent conditions, the schools where our children go are decent educational institutions. All that cannot be done if we don’t have investments.”





Statistics from National Social Security Authority (NSSA) indicate that 1 700 companies have been established during the first six months of the year, while 60 000 jobs have been created.





Government, President Mnangagwa said, was prioritising development in order to boost the economy.





“We are committed to unite our country in love, in harmony, in peace and our priority now as a Government is development, development, development, development. We want to uplift the standards of living of our people,” he said.





“We want to build a better future for our next generation, which they will thank us.





“We have a duty as the current leadership to put on programmes to improve the lives of our people, to create an environment that the younger generation will say indeed our forefathers laid down a solid foundation for progress.’’





President Mnangagwa, however, said all those seeking business opportunities in Zimbabwe should be ethical and the country will only deal with investors that respect the principles of mutual benefit.





He said the country was setting up a conducive environment for doing business.





“There are many investors seeking opportunities in this country on a daily basis and we are now overwhelmed.





“We have created an environment conducive for the investors because they want to help us rebuild our economy by their investments and we want a win-win situation.





“… We have been witnessing the reopening, launch and groundbreaking ceremonies of numerous companies and this shows that the economy is responding to progressive economic reforms which we are making.





“After making sure that all laws that we had, which constrained economic development, which made the cost of business being high, we have removed that and we have a ministerial committee on investment to deal with the ease of doing business.”





He said efforts to rebuild the economy were only possible in an environment of peace and stability because no investor would inject money in a risky environment.





Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, he added, was now directed towards re-engagement and engagement with other countries after years of isolation and being under economic sanctions.





“If we are united, with or without sanctions, we can develop our country and we are actually demonstrating that we have the capacity, capability and ability to reconstruct our country, to reconstruct our economy and we are doing it stone upon stone, stone upon stone, brick upon brick.





“We have said we shall engage and re-engage.”



