COUPLE STEALS $2 000 GROCERIES FROM CHOPPIES

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been remanded out of custody for allegedly conniving with her husband to steal groceries worth more than $2 000 from Choppies Distribution Centre in Belmont.



A court heard that Sisasenkosi Maphosa (29) and her husband Mandlenkosi Maphosa, who is a cleaner at Choppies, loaded their vehicle with groceries on Saturday using the backdoor.





A security guard, Mr Gilbert Nyakatsopa, received a tip off from one of the people who noticed that the duo was stealing.





“I was on duty that night and as I was checking out the front view, someone told me something was happening at the back,” said Mr Nyakatsopa.





“Upon arrival I saw a Honda Fit that was already leaving and stopped it. Maphosa fled from the scene and left the driver and his wife in the car. I searched and found the stolen goods”.





Prosecuting Mr McLean Ndlovu told the court that on Saturday at around 7PM, Maphosa and his wife parked their Honda Fit at the shop’s backdoor and loaded it with goods from the shop. Maphosa and his wife stole groceries worth $2 013,48 which were later recovered.





Th wife pleaded guilty to theft before Bulawayo Magistrate Miss Adelaide Mbeure and was remanded out of custody to August 6.

Maphosa is still at large. Chronicle