A BULAWAYO police officer was allegedly rushed to hospital clutching his manhood after his wife assaulted him for “stealing her clothes.”
Melody Mpofu (38) of Mpopoma suburb allegedly hit Mr Cannan Phiri (45) once on the testicles.
The couple fought after Mpofu allegedly took $480 from Mr Phiri’s wallet, which she said she would use to replace the stolen clothes. chronicle
Wednesday, 25 July 2018
COP HOSPITALISED AFTER WIFE HITS HIS MANHOOD
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
