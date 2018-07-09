COMPLETE THIS LIBRARY FIRST : CHIWENGA TAUNTS CHAMISA





VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday fired pot shots at the youthful MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, describing his pledge to introduce spaghetti roads as day-dreaming.





Chiwenga was addressing Zanu PF supporters in Chamisa’s Kuwadzana East constituency, where he challenged the opposition leader to complete his community library project before dreaming of building national roads.





“The city has been destroyed, we no longer want people who rush to say we want to build spaghetti roads when you have failed to even build a library or dig boreholes,” Chiwenga said.





Zanu PF has struggled to break into urban settings since the opposition MDC emerged at the turn of the century and Chiwenga yesterday pleaded with residents of Kuwadzana not to be “enticed by temporary things”.





“If you are given beer today and forget that the very same person will not come back, let us do the right thing that will see our country going forward,” Chiwenga said.





Earlier in the day, Chiwenga addressed the Asian community at Belvedere Teachers’ College, urging the normally conservative community to join mainstream national programmes.





“One of the major problems with the Asian community is that you were being taken as aliens with the zeros denoting (your district of origin). Those zeros are no more because I checked the law and there is nothing like that. We are all Zimbabweans,” Chiwenga said.



