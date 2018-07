CHIVAYO TO GET $140M AS GOVT PRESSURES ZESA

Intratrek/CHiNT’s grievances have since been escalated to the minister of Energy and Power Development and ZPC was called upon to respond to the issues raised. ZPC has, however, remained defiant, neglecting to make any representations on the reasons why it has taken them long to consider these alternatives. Our further escalation to your office is in dire need and last resort for a voice of authority to bring ZPC to account for the delays which have negated the spirit behind the solar project,” the letter says.