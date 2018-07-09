CHAOS AS FUEL TANKER OVERTURNS

There was chaos at a roundabout in Gweru along the Bulawayo Highway as motorists and residents jostled to get fuel gushing out from a tanker following an accident.

It was a moment of madness for Gweru residents and motorists as an unfortunate incident turned into an opportunity.

All sizes of containers were brought to the scene of the accident and residents could be seen flying to the diesel-flooded drainage.

According to eye witnesses, the driver of the fuel tanker failed to negotiate the roundabout and overturned.

When ZBC News crew arrived at the scene, a number of people took advantage of the misfortune and filled containers with the diesel.

Some call it manna from heaven while others took the opportunity to advice the Gweru City Council to rehabilitate the roundabout for the safety of motorists.

After moments of looting, the fire brigade arrived and poured water on the diesel as a safety measure, a development which was not welcomed by the residents.