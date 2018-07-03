MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa was in no show at a poorly attended rally dubbed: ‘Women for Chamisa’ held in Mufakose, Harare this Tuesday afternoon.





The event was scheduled to commence at 1200hrs but only started at 1400hrs.

The rally, meant to drum up support for Chamisa and the Mufakose constituency aspiring legislator, Mrs Susan Matsunga was poorly attended but was graced by party political heavyweights in the women’s national executive, among them Paulina Mupariwa, Tracy Mutinhiri and several other legislators and senators.





Mrs Matsunga hailed the obtaining peace ahead of elections as a positive development.

MDC Alliance Harare Provincial Chairperson, Mr Eric Murayi played down the absence of the alliance president despite communication indicating that he had a rally this Tuesday in Mufakose.





Mr Murayi said the event was organised by women and was for the women.

The MDC Alliance has been conducting its rallies throughout the country as the nation braces for the July 30 harmonised elections. zbc