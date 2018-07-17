skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 17 July 2018
CHAMISA PRESSER : ZEC HAS FAILED
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUGABE BLOWS TOP
FORMER President Robert Mugabe last week blew into the roof during inspection-in-loco at his former residence Zimbabwe House, protesting a...
WE WANT OUR MONEY
MDC Youths demand their dues after attending the #MDCAllianceMarch @caesarzvayi @TichZindoga @Michellehakata pic.twitter.com/bf9x5r...
DISRESPECTFUL : CHAMISA RAGES AT CHIGUMBA
MDC Alliance presidential candidate on Wednesday stormed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) offices demanding to meet chairperson Justi...
PICS : CHISA CHAMISA CHISA
WE HAVE REPORTED CHAMISA TO THE POLICE : ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is taking threats against its staff seriously and has since made reports to the police to e...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment