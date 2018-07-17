CHAMISA PRAISES ZANU PF MP

MDC-Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa last week cast doubt on his own party’s ability to deliver when he inadvertently praised zanu-pf’s Chipinge Central legislator, Cde Raymore Machingura, for effectively representing his constituency in Parliament.





Speaking at a rally at Gaza Stadium in Chipinge, Mr Chamisa said Cde Machingura’s work in representing the constituency deserved acknowledgement even from opposition political parties.

He went on to say despite his good work in the constituency, people of Chipinge should still not vote for Cde Machingura because he was not an alliance member.





“I know Cde Raymore Machingura personally from Parliament,” he said.

“He is doing well in representing the people regardless of political affiliation. He is a good man and is walking the talk. We only differ on that he is not in the alliance coalition.”





Mr Chamisa chided independent candidate Mr Pishai Muchauraya for defying MDC Alliance directives and contesting against the chosen Alliance candidate, Zanu Ndonga’s Dr Sifiso Sithole, who will be contesting for Musikavanhu constituency.





The constituency was abandoned by MDC-T’s Prosper Mutseyami, who will contest for the Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency in another controversial move within the party.

Mr Chamisa went on to promise his supporters that once elected as president, he would decentralise Local Government services.





He said he would relocate Parliament to the most central province of the country. “Once elected into power our party will relocate Parliament to a more central province where everyone will easily access it,” he said. “We will make sure that all provinces have their say on their resources.





“Small towns like Chipinge will grow and become city councils immediately once elected into power. The names of the provinces will be changed because the current ones are fanning tribalism.”

Mr Chamisa threatened unspecified action and promised that he was going to instruct his supporters on what to do if their demands for free access and amendments to the voters’ roll were not met by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.





He said he would bring back a currency, which would be stronger than the US dollar and the British pound, as soon as he got into power.





Economists say while it can be easily achieved that Zimbabwe has a strong currency, it is almost impossible that such a currency would be the strongest in the world. Herald