CHAMISA MEETS MUGABEs

There were reports yesterday that MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa met former president Mr Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace last Friday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where they agreed on a 20-member Cabinet team if he wins the elections on July 30.

Mr Mugabe continues to involve himself in politics even though he resigned last November following Operation Restore Legacy.

Mr Chamisa boasted over the weekend at a rally in Mvurwi in Mashonaland Central Province that he was confident of getting at least one vote from Mr Mugabe even if the whole country decided not to vote for him in the harmonised elec- tions.

Sources close to the development said Mr Chamisa met Mr Mugabe in Dubai after the former head of State flew from Singapore where he is reportedly receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The two met as G40 cabalist Mr Patrick Zhuwao is making frantic efforts to have National Patriotic Front leader Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri, withdraw his presidential candidature and support Mr Chamisa.

It is also understood that Mr Mugabe pledged $2 million for Mr Chamisa’s campaign.

According to the proposed Cabinet list, Mrs Mugabe would be appointed Vice President.

Dr Bhekitemba Mpofu would be the co-Vice President in a Cabinet constituted by former G40 cabals.

Professor Jonathan Moyo, who fled the country last November, is earmarked for the Foreign Affairs portfolio.