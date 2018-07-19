skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 19 July 2018
CHAMISA KAROI AND KARIBA RALLIES : PICS
Thursday, July 19, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DREAM ON : ED CHIDES CHAMISA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared Zanu PF was confident of a resounding victory in this month’s polls and was already rolling...
DISRESPECTFUL : CHAMISA RAGES AT CHIGUMBA
MDC Alliance presidential candidate on Wednesday stormed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) offices demanding to meet chairperson Justi...
WE HAVE REPORTED CHAMISA TO THE POLICE : ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is taking threats against its staff seriously and has since made reports to the police to e...
ED : WHY I AM STICKING WITH OBERT MPOFU
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday paid tribute to Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu and Speaker of Parliament Advoca...
VIDEO : ZODWA AT THE BEACH
A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:45am PDT
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment