CHAKAODZA : THEY ALL WANT TO LINE THEIR POCKETS





ASPIRING Guruve South legislator, Austin Chakaodza, has chided politicians who seek to line their pockets at the expense of the nation.





Chakaodza, who is running as an independent candidate, said politics in Zimbabwe has remained a cottage industry with a small elite benefiting at the expense of the poor majority.





“Indeed, there exists small elite, both civilian and military, who favour self-preservation over changing political structures truly designed to benefit the majority of Zimbabweans. As such, therefore, the ruling party first under former President Robert Mugabe and now under the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa has managed to create conditions that have facilitated their continued existence in politics over the past years,” Chakaodza said.





Chakaodza, who was born and bred in Guruve district and studied in the United Kingdom to become a university professor, said Zimbabwe now needed a new way of doing things in politics and be inclined to the needs of the community.





“I believe it’s time for a new approach to politics which emphasizes community organisation. This requires listening to and responding to the aspirations and the needs of the local community,” he said.





Chakaodza said his campaign journey as an independent candidate had been smooth and had not faced any threats or resistance from Zanu PF or the opposition.





“To my surprise, our campaign journey is going smoothly. We have covered a lot of ground and our grand rally is on July 21,” he said.





Chakaodza said if elected as MP, he would bring on board well-wishers who will help in the restoration of the health system and create self-help income generating projects for his constituency





He said Guruve needed a representative who sought to advance the lives of the people and was readily available to them.



