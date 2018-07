BID TO OUST CHIEF CHARUMBIRA

“We refer to an application by F Mhihwa Mapingure to His Excellency (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) for the resolution of the Charumbira chieftainship dispute. After perusal of the Charumbira file, the department thinks that the claim has substance… The Charumbira chieftainship was started by Mudavanhu Chief number one who passed on the chieftainship to his sons in order of seniority as follows: Mututuware − chief two, Mapingure − chief three, Mutana − chief four, Mataruse − chief five, Mudzimbasekwe − chief six, Mawoni − chief Seven, Magura − chief eight and Magyira − chief nine,” the memorandum read in part.