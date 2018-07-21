AS IT HAPPENED : ED MARONDERA RALLY





1501: He says we have observers in the country and there should be free and fair elections. He urged people to welcome the observers. He says no one should give Zec instructions adding that this electoral process should be violence free. He says the opposition will provoke the ruling party but it should not be distracted. He says victory is certain before concluding his remarks.





1447: He says the economy was stagnant because of sanctions but now the focus is on creating wealth. He says Government is creating an environment where those with business acumen should thrive. He says Mashonaland East is endowed with vast natural resources but the province required capital to realise the benefits of those resources. The President says the CSC in Marondera is being resuscitated. He says money to finance various programmes in the country is not coming from the treasury but foreign investors. He says the economy is projected to have grown by 5 percent by end of the year.





1443: He says people should choose between leaders who call people for demonstrations or those who call them so as to give them cattle. He says those who want to venture into piggery or poultry Government is ready to support them. His Excellency says Government has embarked on a re-engagement drive with the global world. He says for the first time Zimbabwe went to Davos where global shapers meet and while there he preached that Zimbabwe is open for business and now global investors are flocking to the country.

1440: The President says Government is empowering the farmers through the Command Agriculture programme and the Presidential Input Scheme. He said the Command Agriculture programme has now been extended to livestock, cotton, and soya beans. He says the livestock programme has already kicked off in Matabeleland region.





1524: Proceedings have come to an end here in Marondera. That concludes our updates. Thank you for joining us.





1436: President Mnangagwa says at the moment Government is doing a land audit to ensure that everyone benefits under the land reform programme. He says for close to 20 years the country was in isolation because of sanctions but there is no regret. He says the land reform is now behind us and we should now modernise the agricultural sector to ensure good harvests even during drought periods. He says the country is now saying goodbye to poverty,”





1435: He says he there are 286 chiefs in Zimbabwe which makes Zimbabwe a unitary state. He says he met all the country’s traditional leadership in Gweru and briefed them about the new dispensation. He says he also met with the business community and war veterans on a similar mission. The President says Government and the private sector should always dialogue on how to grow the economy together. He says God blessed Zimbabwe with good soils but in 2000 the country was slapped with illegal sanctions for repossessing the land.

1429: He says power comes from the people and under the new dispensation the entire leadership are the servants of the people.





“The voice of the people is the voice of God. Zanu PF has the capacity to cleanse itself and it demonstrated that in November last year at the height of G40 madness,” he says adding that remnants of G40 are still there.





1427: He says there are now too many political parties and people should not be bothered by them because Zanu PF is a mass party.

1426: He says we are all Zimbabweans at the end of the day so it’s important to respect each other.





1415: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium with his trademark dance as the DJ belts Kutonga Kwaro by Jah Prayzah.





1406: President Mnangagwa is now meeting the party’s candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections as well as the losing candidates in Zanu-PF primary elections.





1340: VP Chiwenga now giving a detailed history of President Mnangagwa’s political career.



