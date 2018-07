ANOTHER GNU LOOMS

Under normal circumstances, it would be difficult to imagine how a presidential candidate like Emmerson Mnangagwa could hope to win the poll: close to 80 in terms of age; a central and almost indispensable factor in the Mugabe regime; one who since 1999, when he lost to John Nkomo in the contest for national chairman in the Zanu PF congress that year, has struggled ever since to garner the post of vice-president in Zanu PF, losing to Joice Mujuru in 2004 and more recently in 2014, with that constant and consistent statistic wherein, except for his home province the Midlands, the other nine provinces rejected him; and, in the final event, only through a military coup seven months ago, he has emerged the most unlikely — and yet no surprise given the history of the securocrat state.