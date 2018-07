$850 MILLION REPATRIATED : ED

In his contribution to the 31st African Union (AU) Summit theme entitled, “Winning the Fight against Corruption-A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” in Mauritania, President Mnangagwa said from Day 1 of the new dispensation in Zimbabwe, government prioritised the fight against corruption and established special anti-corruption courts and made it mandatory for ministers to declare their assets as well as establishing a new Anticorruption Prosecution Unit within his office and the enactment of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.