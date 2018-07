$4M CASH PROBE GOING ON : COPS

Police have intensified investigations into a case in which they raided a Harare company following a tip-off last Thursday and recovered US$4 million in cash and 98 kilogrammes of gold stashed in suitcases. Sources close to the investigations yesterday said so far they have proved that the company owners had a licence to deal in gold that was issued on July 2 this year.

They said investigations to ascertain how the suspects had managed to raise US$4 million and 98kg within a shot space of time were still continuing.

There are fears that the suspects intended to smuggle the cash and gold out of the country using illegal means, but this was thwarted following the tip-off.

Last week, national police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the raid, saying the suspects had been picked up for questioning.

Police received a tip-off that the suspects were illegally dealing in gold at their premises in Borrowdale and went to investigate.

Police have since confiscated the money and gold as part of the investigations. The cash was in US$100, US$50, US$20 and US$10 denominations. The suspects were taken to Borrowdale Police Station in Harare for further investigations.

Chief Supt Nyathi said investigations were being done in consultation with other State agencies.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still verifying the origins of the 98kg of gold and cash which were recovered at a certain company’s premises in Borrowdale on 5th July 2018,” he said.