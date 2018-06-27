ZIMBA SMASHES FORMER BOSS WITH SPADE IN BOTSWANA

BOTSWANA police have launched a manhunt for a Zimbabwean man who allegedly fatally struck his former employer with a spade in Gaborone last month.



Botswana police services deputy public relations officer Senior Superintendent Near Bagali said they were looking for Simon Tenjane from Mutare who allegedly hit his employer, Ellionora Tatenda Savanhu with a spade on the head, before fleeing the scene.



Tenjane, whose age could not be established, was working for Savanhu, who was also a Zimbabwean, as a gardener in Gaborone. The motive behind the murder is still unknown.





Savanhu was found in a pool of blood at her house in Block 9, Gaborone by her husband on May 15.

Snr Supt Bagali said Savanhu was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.





“We are investigating a case of murder where the suspect, Simon Tenjane is alleged to have murdered his employer, a 27-year-old female Zimbabwean,” he said.





“On May 15, Savanhu’s husband received a call from a neighbour that their children were alone and there was one at their house. He tried to call his wife to find out where she was but her phone was not picked. When he got home he found his wife lying in a pool of blood with a shovel next to her body. He rushed her to a hospital but she was said to be dead when they arrived.”

Snr Supt Bagali appealed to members of the public who might have information on Tenjane’s whereabouts to contact any nearest police station.





“In cases like these we work with our counterparts to locate the suspect. As Botswana police we are doing all that we can to find the suspect and we appeal to Zimbabweans who might come across Tenjane in the streets to alert the police at any nearest police station,” said Snr Supt Bagali.

Meanwhile, South African police have launched a manhunt for a Zimbabwean, Raphael Nyota (30) from Harare who escaped from jail last year.





Nyota had been jailed in the neighbouring country for murder and robbery in aggravating circumstances. He, together with six other convicts escaped from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre outside Louis Trichadt on October 17, 2017.





South African Police Services (SAPS) Limpopo provincial police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they have since rearrested South Africans Phathutshedzo Nemadodzi (34), Chris Faku (37), Jabulani Isaac Mahlangu (32), Ntshengedzeni Manuka (26), Ntshavheni Thomas Munya (30) and another Zimbabwean Justice Makamo (28), all jailed for violent crimes.

Col Ngoepe appealed to anyone with information that might lead to Nyota’s arrest to contact Col Nyelisani Mabatha at 002782 565 8171 or any nearest police station even in Zimbabwe. Chronicle