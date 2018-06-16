ZIM SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH UAE





The government of Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) that is expected to boost cooperation on key strategic areas of mutual interest as well as trade facilitation.





The agreements were signed in the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this afternoon.





Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE, Honourable Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimi who was leading a high powered delegation from the his country met President Mnangagwa at State House today.





Three agreements that will scale up bilateral relations between the UAE and Zimbabwe in several areas including energy and trade were signed.





The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa and Minister Hashimi signed a double taxation agreement, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo signed the bilateral agreement with a representative from the UAE government, while the Minister of Energy and Power Development Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo signed an energy agreement .





Minister Hashimi said the UAE is keen to promote co-operation with Zimbabwe, particularly in the economic and investment areas.





She also said the UAE will be coming to establish an embassy in Harare an indication that relations between the two countries are deepening.





This is the second visit by Minister Hashimi following her first visit into the country in February.





Special Advisor to the President, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa, pointed out that the development is in line with the government’s desire to enlarge the scope of bilateral cooperation with many countries across various fields.





Zimbabwe and the UAE have a lot of synergies which are complementary.



