ZESA WORKERS' HOUSE GOES UP IN SMOKE

ZESA employees lost property worth more than $25 000 after a five-roomed house they stayed in at Esigodini was gutted by fire.



Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Richard Peterson confirmed the incident saying a vendor, about 20 metres away from the premises, noticed the fire at around 2PM on June 2.



He said when the brigade arrived at the scene, the fire had consumed all the rooms.

“When the brigade arrived at the scene, all rooms had already been severely damaged by the fire and the entire roof structure had collapsed.





“The brigade found kitchen utilities removed from the house, bed mattresses and clothing were hanging on window sills suggesting that people had tried to fish them out of the burning house. Electrical supply cables to the house had been disconnected by Zesa personnel,” said the chief fire officer.





No one was injured as the fire seems to have broken out when there was no one at the premises.





Mr Peterson said investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire were still underway.

“We are still investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire. There were no witnesses, hence the brigade personnel were unable to gather information on what could have transpired or caused the fire.

“No one was willing to volunteer information related to the fire that gutted-down the Zesa house,” he said. Chronicle