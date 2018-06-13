ZEC SPEAKS ON VOTERS ROLL

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is fully prepared from the nomination process to set for tomorrow, 14 June, ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

Speaking to the ZBC News in Harare this afternoon, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscillah Chigumba said the nomination processes will take place tomorrow from 1000hrs to 1600hrs at centres already made public through mainstream media as well as the ZEC website.

On the contentious question of the voters roll, Justice Chigumba said the commission is working flat out to ensure all prospective candidates have a final voters roll in analysable format.

She added that they want to put in place security measures to ensure the roll is not prone to manipulation.

Meanwhile, the ZEC offices in Bulawayo were a hive of activity as politicians were busy checking their papers in preparation for the nomination process that is set for the Trade Gold Building.

ZEC Bulawayo Provincial Elections Officer, Mr Innocent Ncube said his office has been overwhelmed by the numbers of politicians coming to file their nomination papers to avoid disappointment come Thursday.

He said the nomination court will open at 10.am in the morning and close at 16:00 hours, while a provision is in place to extend the process to 12 midnight should there be some outstanding issues for members who would have presented their papers.

The nomination court is a key process of the elections and expectations are that soon after the nominations, campaigning will go a gear up ahead of the July 30 polls.



