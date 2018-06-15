ZEC RELEASES VOTERS ROLL





The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has for the first time in the history of elections management in the country released a consolidated final voter’s roll with a total of slightly more than 5.6 million registered voters.





ZEC also revealed that 100 000 people are on the exclusion list owing to a number of reasons.





Chairperson of the elections mother body Justice Priscilla Chigumba said of the 23 successful candidates vying for the presidency, three women made it and one independent candidate also made it.



